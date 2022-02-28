Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 510 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Integer were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Integer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of ITGR opened at $85.89 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

