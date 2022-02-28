Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $2,499,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $12,617,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 64.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

