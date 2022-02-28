MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

