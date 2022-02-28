MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.77% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $125.29.

