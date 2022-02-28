MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,290,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,722,000 after buying an additional 66,817 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. 19,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,699. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.18 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

