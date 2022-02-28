MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 95,793 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.24 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $382.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

