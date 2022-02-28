MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

