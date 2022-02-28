MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.40. 528,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

