Millennium Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,002 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

