Millennium Management LLC Sells 764,580 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,949,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSD Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $9.85 on Monday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.