MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Sells $262,910.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MDXG opened at $4.95 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $555.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

