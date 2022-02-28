MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Sells $262,910.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MDXG opened at $4.95 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $555.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
