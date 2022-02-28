Mina Price Reaches $2.24 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00005159 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $876.50 million and $57.32 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.68 or 0.06752848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.26 or 0.99855302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 390,844,463 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.