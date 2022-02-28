Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.09 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and $914,873.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00085537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.