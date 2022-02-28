Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.22 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $398,538.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $67.82 or 0.00166050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.92 or 0.06838390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,883.15 or 1.00101248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 91,679 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.