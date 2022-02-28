Mithril Price Up 2.7% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

