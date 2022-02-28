MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

