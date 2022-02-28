MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

