MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.