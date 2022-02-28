Moderna, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

