Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
