Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

