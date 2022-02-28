Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Trading Down 4.8%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.61. 85,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,885,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $15,975,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $10,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after buying an additional 432,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

