monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.07.

Shares of MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average of $308.55. monday.com has a twelve month low of $121.96 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,525,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

