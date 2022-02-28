Monero Classic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,059.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $27,059.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00402340 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.