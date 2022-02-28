MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.25

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 3866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several brokerages have commented on ML. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 543,360 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.