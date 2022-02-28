Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Monster Beverage worth $264,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

