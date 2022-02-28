Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) rose 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 149,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 110,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$78.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.66.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

