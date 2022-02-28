Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,373 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 52,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.