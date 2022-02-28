Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.