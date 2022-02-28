Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 390.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $123.06. 2,164,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,654,258. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

