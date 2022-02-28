Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,108,000 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,108,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 8.22% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 146.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.39. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,411. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.