Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $357,000.
Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.00. 47,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.92.
SAP Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
