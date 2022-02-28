Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,820.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,377.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.