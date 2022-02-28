Morgan Stanley Boosts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $80.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $87.32.
About Galapagos (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
