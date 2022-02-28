Morgan Stanley Boosts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $80.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $87.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 2,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 234,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.