Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,363 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Foot Locker worth $30,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $594,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 29.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.