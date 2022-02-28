Morgan Stanley Purchases 620,454 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Wipro worth $31,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wipro by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 488,616 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

