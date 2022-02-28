Morgan Stanley Sells 147,473 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of MDU Resources Group worth $29,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after buying an additional 765,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

