Morgan Stanley Sells 38,539 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Assurant worth $29,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $168.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.47 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

