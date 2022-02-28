Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGRUF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MGRUF traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.