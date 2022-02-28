Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,580,744.74 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $3,580,744.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MORN opened at $281.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.
Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
