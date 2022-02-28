Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,580,744.74 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $3,580,744.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $281.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,033,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

