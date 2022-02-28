Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

