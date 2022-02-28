Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will announce $77.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $106.97 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $278.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $395.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $494.39 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $658.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $13.51 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

