MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

MYTE stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.