National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.