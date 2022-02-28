National Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.