National Asset Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.42. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $153.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.