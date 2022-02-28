National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 578 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ARW opened at $123.43 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,389. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

