National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

