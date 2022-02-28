National Bankshares Trims DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.
NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
