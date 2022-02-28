National Bankshares Trims DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

