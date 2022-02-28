National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Pension Service cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $204.45 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.