National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Loews were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

